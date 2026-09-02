/Tilak Varma's masterclass drives South Zone into Duleep Trophy final

T20I batting mainstay Tilak Varma impressed with his first-class game for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone. The left-hander, who is reportedly being drafted into the ODI squad for the 2027 World Cup, smashed an unbeaten 116 in the first innings, before his 51 not out helped South complete the run chase with seven wickets remaining. South Zone will now face East Zone in the tournament final starting September 6 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

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Batting at number four, his preferred position, Tilak added an unbeaten 80-run stand for the fourth wicket with Smaran Ravichandran to see his team home on Wednesday (Sep 2). Chasing 181 for a spot in the Duleep Trophy final, South Zone started well before losing two batters within six balls.

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Keeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan was the next to depart on 43 before Tilak and Ravichandran completed the job.

North Zone opted to bat first after winning the toss but failed to capitalise on their call as they were all out on 195 in the first innings. In reply, South Zone scored 312, with Tilak top-scoring for his team. Shreyas Gopal’s 87 at the death also helped the cause as South took a 117-run lead.



North Zone’s second innings saw handy contributions from the top order, including opener Sanat Sangwan (76) and Ayush Doseja (52) and 30s from all-rounders Nishant Sindhu (35*) and Anshul Kamboj (36). As a result, they were bowled out for 297, setting South Zone a target of 181.



Among the capped players, North Zone seamers Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar returned with two and five wickets, respectively. Anshul Kamboj also picked up two wickets in the first innings before impressing with his batting cameo in the second.



Tilak, meanwhile, is reported to be picked as a backup for Shreyas Iyer for the showpiece event, with the BCCI selectors keen on having a solid left-hander in the middle order.