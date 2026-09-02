/Asian Games 2026: Cricket teams allowed to book own stays after complaints over hotel facilities

The Asian Games cricket event landed in the soup when the participating teams raised questions over hotel facilities being provided at Aichi-Nagoya, the host venue of the games. With days to go for the event, Japan Cricket Association CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji has said that the teams can make their own arrangements for stays. AINAGOC [Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee] has been preparing to host players across a variety of stays, including a cruise liner. The teams, including India and Pakistan, however, were not satisfied with the quality of arrangements.

Teams allowed to book own stays at Asian Games 2026

Speaking to news agency PTI, Miyaji confirmed being in touch with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and reaching a mutual understanding of allowing the participating teams to book their own stays.

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"The participating teams in cricket are being offered hotel accommodation. Many other sports are being accommodated in much more limited facilities such as a cruise ship or container hotels. The teams are free to arrange their own accommodation if they choose to do so," he said.

"There are both temporary and permanent facilities at the venue. The facilities on the ground are temporary, but AINAGOC has worked very closely with the ACC for over a year now to ensure that the best facilities are provided within the limited timeline and facility restrictions.

"Despite being temporary, the facilities [make-shift dressing rooms] will provide as comfortable a space as possible for the players and officials. There are also permanent facilities around the ground which will be available to the players," he added.

Cricket schedule in Asian Games 2026

The men's event will feature a total of 10 teams, while the women's event will feature eight teams with games starting directly from the quarter-finals. India had won the gold medal in both the men's and women's events of the sport in the 2023 Asian Games.

All the matches will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin from September 17 to 22 (women's event) and September 24 to October 3 (men's event).

Apart from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, which have been given direct entry into the knockout round of the men's event, there are six more teams that will play in Round 1. Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, and Oman have been divided into two groups of three teams each, with the top two teams advancing to join the remaining four teams in the knockouts.