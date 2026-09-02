/Taliban woos US investors with $1 trillion mineral wealth, seeks sanctions relief: Report

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has reportedly offered American investors access to the country's vast mineral wealth as it seeks closer ties with Washington. The Taliban has also reportedly urged the US to lift sanctions and release billions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets as part of efforts to improve economic and diplomatic relations.
As per the Financial Times report, the overture comes five years after the Taliban returned to power following the withdrawal of US-led Nato forces from Afghanistan and the collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government. US President Donald Trump had previously described the withdrawal and the subsequent collapse of the Afghan government as "the most embarrassing thing in the history of our country".
Also read: ‘Schizophrenia, hallucinations, delusions’: Iran slams Trump, advises him to consult psychologists after US prez calls Hormuz ‘US terrotory’
According to the Financial Times, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghanistan was "absolutely" open to US investment in sectors including mining, infrastructure, agriculture and trade. "Relations between Afghanistan and the United States should not be assessed through the lens of the past 20 years of war, but rather on the basis of future co-operation," the FT quoted Muttaqi as saying during an interview at his office in Kabul.
Taliban's $1 trillion mineral wealth
Afghanistan is estimated to have at least $1 trillion worth of mineral resources, according to geological surveys conducted by the US and the former Western-backed Afghan government.
Trending Stories
The country's mineral deposits include copper, iron ore, niobium, cobalt, gold and lithium. Much of this wealth remains undeveloped after decades of conflict.
Also read: ‘Weapons, equipment, technical and tactical’: Iran says it has new ‘surprises’ ready if another war breaks out
Since taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has sought to attract foreign investment and develop its natural resources. The group has announced more than $7 billion in mining investments since 2021 involving countries including China and Iran, the FT reported.