/‘Weapons, equipment, technical and tactical’: Iran says it has new ‘surprises’ ready if another war breaks out

Iran has prepared new weapons, equipment and military tactics for use in any future conflict, Iranian Defence Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik said, according to state news agency IRNA.

“Weapons, equipment, technical and tactical surprises have been prepared in line with the principle of surprise, and they will be seen on the battlefield,” Talaei-Nik said.

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He said Iran had more than doubled production of some defence products between last year's war with the United States and Israel and February, adding that Tehran was seeking to further increase output to strengthen deterrence and prepare for possible future conflicts.

Talaei-Nik also said around 9,300 companies were part of Iran's defence industry supply network. He said the network allowed weapons and equipment production to continue even when some factories were damaged.

The comments came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said diplomacy with the United States could resume if Washington changed its approach towards Tehran. “Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible,” Araghchi said in a post on X after talks with Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister.

Araghchi said progress would depend on the United States recognising that “pressure doesn't work”. He urged Washington to build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge Iran's rights and uphold its commitments.