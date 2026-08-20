/‘Don’t trust Israel’: Syria challenges Israeli claims after airstrikes hit military airbase over alleged Turkish presence

Syria has told the Trump administration that it does not trust Israel’s intentions towards Damascus, days after Israeli airstrikes hit a military airbase in northern Syria over concerns about a possible Turkish military presence there.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani told Axios on Thursday (Aug 20) that there had been no plans to establish a permanent Turkish military base at Abu al-Duhur airbase, which was targeted by Israel. “There was no intention to establish a Turkish base there, nor to establish a permanent Turkish military presence or deploy Turkish forces at the site,” Al-Shaibani told Axios.

The Israeli Air Force dropped at least eight bombs on runways and hangars at the airbase, located about 45 miles from the Turkish border, damaging recently rebuilt runways. No casualties were reported.

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Israel cites Turkish military buildup

Israeli officials told the US administration that the strike was carried out to prevent Turkey from establishing a military presence at the site, according to US and Israeli officials cited by Axios.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Syria had been warned against allowing a Turkish military presence at the airbase and that Israel had delivered a clear message to Damascus before the attack.

Syria, however, has rejected the claim that it was working with Turkey to establish a military base there. Al-Shaibani said Damascus had already informed Israel that there were no plans for a permanent Turkish deployment at the site.

Syria says airbase was being repaired

According to Al-Shaibani, the activity at Abu al-Duhur was linked to repairs after the facility was damaged during Syria’s war. He said the work was intended to restore the airbase so that the Syrian Air Force could use it again. The facility was mostly empty, had not been fully repaired and was not operational at the time of the Israeli strike, he said.