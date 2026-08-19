/‘Any assistance to US military amounts to participation in US military operation’: Iran’s stark warning to Gulf countries

Iran's armed forces on Wednesday (Aug 19) warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military, saying any such support would amount to participation in American military operations against Tehran.

“Any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation,” armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi said, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.

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The warning comes amid the ongoing war between Iran and the US, which began on February 28 following US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, including attacks on US bases across the region.

Abdollahi questioned how a large number of US military aircraft, particularly refuelling planes, could be stationed at regional bases without the knowledge of host countries. “It seems unlikely that such a large number of military aircraft, particularly refuelling aircraft, could be present at regional bases without knowledge of host countries,” he said.

He also addressed Gulf states that have said they would not allow the US to use their territory for military action against Iran. “The countries bordering the Persian Gulf, which have issued various statements saying they would not allow the US to use their territory against Iran, should know that we are fully aware of the situation,” Abdollahi said.