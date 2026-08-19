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‘Any assistance to US military amounts to participation in US military operation’: Iran’s stark warning to Gulf countries

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 15:11 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 15:11 IST
‘Any assistance to US military amounts to participation in US military operation’: Iran’s stark warning to Gulf countries

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran’s armed forces warned Gulf nations that aiding or facilitating US military operations against Tehran constitutes direct involvement in the conflict, questioning host states' claims of non-involvement.  

Iran's armed forces on Wednesday (Aug 19) warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military, saying any such support would amount to participation in American military operations against Tehran.

Also read: What's inside Iran’s new ‘infiltration’ bill that could turn foreign contacts into crimes: Journalists and others face prison under this law

“Any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation,” armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi said, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.

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The warning comes amid the ongoing war between Iran and the US, which began on February 28 following US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, including attacks on US bases across the region.

Also read: ‘Iran owns and rules this waterway’: Tehran warns US it will never control Strait of Hormuz amid Trump’s threat

Abdollahi questioned how a large number of US military aircraft, particularly refuelling planes, could be stationed at regional bases without the knowledge of host countries. “It seems unlikely that such a large number of military aircraft, particularly refuelling aircraft, could be present at regional bases without knowledge of host countries,” he said.

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He also addressed Gulf states that have said they would not allow the US to use their territory for military action against Iran. “The countries bordering the Persian Gulf, which have issued various statements saying they would not allow the US to use their territory against Iran, should know that we are fully aware of the situation,” Abdollahi said.

Also read: ‘100% fake news’: WH denies report claiming Trump confronted Hegseth over US munitions shortages

The warning comes as the USS George Washington aircraft carrier is being redeployed to the Middle East to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, following reports of deteriorating living conditions for its crew.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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