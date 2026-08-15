/‘Iran owns and rules this waterway’: Tehran warns US it will never control Strait of Hormuz amid Trump’s threat

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has warned that any force attempting to challenge Tehran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz would be defeated, responding to US President Donald Trump’s remarks about declaring the strategic waterway US territory.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is the owner and ruler of this important global waterway,” Mohseni-Ejei wrote, according to judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency. He added that any “aggressor” or military adventurer attempting to enter the strait would be defeated.

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Mohseni-Ejei also argued that Iran’s ownership of the Strait of Hormuz was established under international law and principles of national sovereignty. He said US warships had already failed to establish control over the waterway and claimed Washington would not achieve through statements or social media what it had failed to accomplish militarily.

The comments came after Trump said the United States could seek to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The strait is among the world's most important energy routes, with a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through it. Iran, which controls the northern coastline, has repeatedly threatened to restrict or close the waterway during periods of heightened tensions with the US and its allies.