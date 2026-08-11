/‘Treachery of puppet rulers’: Iran’s hardline newspaper rails against Mecca defence pact, accuses Muslim leaders of abandoning Palestinians

Iran’s hardline Kayhan newspaper on Tuesday (August 11) slammed a new defence pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, accusing Muslim countries of forming alliances against Tehran-backed armed groups while failing to adequately support Palestinians. The agreement, signed in Mecca, has drawn criticism from the Iranian publication, which is overseen by a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

“The wave of awakening among Muslim youth will soon sweep away the treachery of puppet rulers in Islamic lands,” Kayhan wrote, referring to the agreement and its signatories. The newspaper accused some Muslim governments of maintaining political and commercial ties with Israel while simultaneously seeking to confront groups that Tehran considers part of an anti-Israel “resistance” network.

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Kayhan also said Muslims took pride in Hezbollah and Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq and Yemen, which operate within the broader framework of Iran’s regional influence and its doctrine of clerical rule. The criticism comes as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan deepen security cooperation, with the defence agreement reflecting closer ties between the three Muslim-majority countries.