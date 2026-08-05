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Palestinian-American Abdul El-Sayed leads Michigan Democratic Senate primary in key test for party

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:07 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:08 IST
Palestinian-American Abdul El-Sayed leads Michigan Democratic Senate primary in key test for party

US Democratic Senate candidate from Michigan Abdul El-Sayed addresses supporters at his election night event at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, on August 4, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Progressive Abdul El-Sayed holds a narrow lead over moderate Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, testing the party's ideological direction ahead of November’s election against Republican Mike Rogers.

Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a Palestinian American, held a narrow lead over US Representative Haley Stevens in Michigan's Democratic US Senate primary on Tuesday (Aug 4), with the outcome of a closely watched contest still uncertain.

According to CNN, with around 65 per cent of the estimated vote counted, El-Sayed was leading Stevens by 49.8 per cent to 46.4 per cent.

The primary has been widely seen as a test of the Democratic Party's future direction, pitching El-Sayed's progressive platform against Stevens, an establishment-backed moderate who has received support from senior Democratic figures and pro-Israel groups. The winner will face Republican Mike Rogers in November in a race that is expected to play a crucial role in Democrats' efforts to regain control of the US Senate.

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Political observers have been watching the Michigan contest for signs of whether Democratic voters in a key swing state are willing to back candidates who challenge the party leadership while campaigning on lowering living costs, expanding healthcare coverage and reducing the influence of big money in politics.

The race has also become the latest battleground between the party's progressive and moderate wings over US support for Israel, an issue that has featured prominently in Democratic primaries across the country this year. Unlike similar contests in traditionally liberal states, Michigan's statewide Senate race carries added significance because of its importance in the battle for Senate control.

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Michigan is also home to one of the largest Arab American communities in the United States, making the primary an important indicator of the party's electoral and ideological direction ahead of the November election.

US Representative Debbie Dingell, who remained neutral during the primary, urged Democrats to unite behind the eventual nominee, saying the stakes were too high. "This race is about how people are hurting," Dingell said in an interview while voting was underway, pointing to the rising cost of groceries, fuel, rent and healthcare as the issues likely to dominate the general election.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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