/Palestinian-American Abdul El-Sayed leads Michigan Democratic Senate primary in key test for party

Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a Palestinian American, held a narrow lead over US Representative Haley Stevens in Michigan's Democratic US Senate primary on Tuesday (Aug 4), with the outcome of a closely watched contest still uncertain.

According to CNN, with around 65 per cent of the estimated vote counted, El-Sayed was leading Stevens by 49.8 per cent to 46.4 per cent.

The primary has been widely seen as a test of the Democratic Party's future direction, pitching El-Sayed's progressive platform against Stevens, an establishment-backed moderate who has received support from senior Democratic figures and pro-Israel groups. The winner will face Republican Mike Rogers in November in a race that is expected to play a crucial role in Democrats' efforts to regain control of the US Senate.

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Political observers have been watching the Michigan contest for signs of whether Democratic voters in a key swing state are willing to back candidates who challenge the party leadership while campaigning on lowering living costs, expanding healthcare coverage and reducing the influence of big money in politics.

The race has also become the latest battleground between the party's progressive and moderate wings over US support for Israel, an issue that has featured prominently in Democratic primaries across the country this year. Unlike similar contests in traditionally liberal states, Michigan's statewide Senate race carries added significance because of its importance in the battle for Senate control.

Michigan is also home to one of the largest Arab American communities in the United States, making the primary an important indicator of the party's electoral and ideological direction ahead of the November election.