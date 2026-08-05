As protest by students in Jharkhand entered eleventh day on Tuesday (Aug 4), Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that the state government has "eyes and ears" and is sensitive to the concerns of students amid protests over alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) Examination. Speaking to reporters, Soren said he cannot rip open his heart and show his truthfulness but he is sensitive to the protesting students. He also assured justice would be delivered and the government is awaiting the findings of the investigation being conducted into the matter. He did not comment on the CBI inquiry demanded by the students.

What Hemant Soren said?

"I have said this before as well, the government has eyes and ears; it is sensitive to the issue...the way the investigation team is working day and night, we are waiting for its answer and a conclusion...very soon we will make the students and the people of the state aware about it. All the necessities of the students will be met, and they will get justice," the Chief Minister said. Meanwhile, five students continued their hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi as part of their protest.

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Earlier on Tuesday (Aug 4), Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife and MLA Kalpana Soren said that the CM is “very sensitive to the issue.” The remark comes despite Soren not issuing any remark on the protest that has been continuing since ten days now. Kalpana began her statement referring to the death anniversary of Shibu Soren. "This is an emotional moment for every family in Jharkhand. I urge you to pay tribute to him..." When asked on Jharkhand students protesting over JPSC, she said, “Hemant Soren is very sensitive to the issue, and the Jharkhand government is working to find a solution for the issue...”

Why are students protesting in Jharkhand

Thousands of students have taken to streets since Jul 25 and are protesting against alleged irregularities in various government examination, specifically the JPSC and JSSC examinations. The protest has expanded into a statewide campaign demanding accountability, transparent recruitment and education reforms with Ranchi being the epicentre. It was triggered after reports of OMR sheet tampering and paper leaks in the JPSC civil services examination. Student alleged that the exam-conducting agency, TDPL, which had previously been blacklisted by other government bodies like the SSC, was hired to manage the process.