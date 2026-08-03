/Trump goes 'bing bing bing' 11 times within 5 seconds at Iran war briefing

Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant about shooting down Iranian missiles during a briefing about the war, repeating a word 11 times in just five seconds. Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio were also present with him when he spoke about intercepting the missiles. He mentioned how US anti-aircraft interceptors struck down five ballistic missiles over the weekend. For some reason, he started talking about the speed of the missiles, and then compared them to a car.

"The other day you read that five missiles were shot. They were going 8,600 miles an hour. Think of it, eight thousand, six hundred," he said, stressing on the figure. "Now a car, if you go 60, it gets to be a little faster if you go 100. 8,600 miles an hour, and they were big missiles and they were shot at Jordan. And our guys were there… bing, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing. Five. Bing, bing, bing, bing, bing," Trump said.

His words caused everyone in the room to let out a laugh. Trump then remembered his predecessor Joe Biden. "I don’t want to be Joe Biden… I had to be careful… that would have been a great soundbite," he said.

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His weird rambling in a briefing about a war that has been going on for five months. A user wrote, "Words elude him," while another added, "Trump likes the less educated, because he is less educated also. This country is being run by a less educated president. Nothing good will happen here folks."

Others couldn't believe that he was still talking about Biden. “He is the only person who even thinks about Joe Biden anymore.”

Trump at Lindsey Graham's funeral

Trump has been known to say the strangest things on the most inappropriate occasions. At Lindsey Graham's funeral, in his eulogy, he said, “Virtually everyone—Republican or Democrat—liked Lindsey. Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. Not everybody. He was a tough cookie, OK? I have to be—I have to veer from this for a second. He was a tough cookie, Darline, but he was beautiful.”

Trump rants about wind power and a TV outage

Before that, at the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, he started slamming windmills, saying that they caused a television outage that never actually happened. He asked the audience if they remembered the "massive television outage two years ago." He said, "The whole country was – I wasn’t scammed. I got it right from the beginning; I got it from the first minute when I heard this crap. You know?"