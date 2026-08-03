An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck northeast of Egypt’s Suez city on Aug 3 (Monday), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake hit at a depth of 10km (6 miles). There has been no reports of casaulties or injuries so far but videos shared on social media have captured the scary moments of the violent tremors. The Egyptian Red Crescent activated its emergency response plan and asked authorties to follow official updates. Soon after the quake, Egypt revised earthquake epicentre to 38 km from Suez.