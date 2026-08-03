An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck northeast of Egypt’s Suez city on Aug 3 (Monday), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake hit at a depth of 10km (6 miles). There has been no reports of casaulties or injuries so far but videos shared on social media have captured the scary moments of the violent tremors. The Egyptian Red Crescent activated its emergency response plan and asked authorties to follow official updates. Soon after the quake, Egypt revised earthquake epicentre to 38 km from Suez.
In a statement, the Red Crescent urged residents to stay away from buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow updates issued by official authorities as assessments of the situation continued.
Some reports also indicate that the tremors were felt in parts of Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. Authorities are continuing to assess the earthquake’s magnitude and any potential impacts, while official updates are expected as more information becomes available.
(This is a developing story)