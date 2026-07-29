/'Well, not everybody...' - Donald Trump makes inappropriate remark at Lindsey Graham's funeral

Donald Trump went bizarrely off script at late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on Tuesday, telling his sister that not "everybody liked him." The President did not hesitate to say unsuitable things, something the people of America have gotten used to during his tenure at the White House. He was given a speech by his writers for Graham's eulogy. He started off fine, but then decided to pick on a detail and use it to basically mock the late senator.

"Virtually everyone—Republican or Democrat—liked Lindsey," said Trump, before getting the urge to add his own take about the dead person being remembered. "Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. Not everybody. He was a tough cookie, OK? I have to be—I have to veer from this for a second. He was a tough cookie, Darline, but he was beautiful," Trump said, addressing Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone.

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Graham passed away on July 11 after suddenly falling ill. A preliminary medical report found that he had died from a tear in his aorta due to the hardening of his arteries.

Trump recalled how Graham and became friends

Trump also told the mourners about how he and Graham had become friends after he entered politics. He recalled the time he flashed Graham's phone number on TV during the 2016 presidential election debate. "He said, 'I had that number for 20 years.' His phone totally—I don't know what he did with it. But it exploded. That was the beginning of friendship in a way," Trump said. "But it was Lindsey who had the last laugh, because while I blew up his phone for one day, we became great friends and Lindsey did not stop calling me for the next 10 years."