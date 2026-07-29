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What did Donald Trump say about Guantanamo at Lindsey Graham's funeral? Viral joke from eulogy explained

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:14 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:16 IST
What did Donald Trump say about Guantanamo at Lindsey Graham's funeral? Viral joke from eulogy explained

File image of Trump for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

At Lindsey Graham’s funeral, Donald Trump shared a viral joke, recalling how Graham once joked that being forced to listen to patent law was a new form of Guantanamo torture.

US President Donald Trump drew attention during Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral after sharing a joke involving the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay while paying tribute to the veteran Republican lawmaker.

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Speaking at the memorial service at Washington National Cathedral, Trump recalled an anecdote about Graham listening to another senator explain patent law in what he described as “excruciating detail” during a flight, according to The Mirror US.

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“Gleam in his eye, after being lectured on the excruciating details of patent law by a fellow senator during a flight, Lindsey declared that he had discovered a new form of enhanced interrogation and torture for the Guantanamo Bay area,” Trump said, according to the report. “He said this is really bad stuff and boring.”

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The quip quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from Trump’s eulogy, drawing widespread attention online. Beyond the joke, Trump used his remarks to praise Graham’s long political career and influence in Washington, describing him as a central figure in US politics for more than three decades.

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“For more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it. Nothing of significance happened anywhere in the world without Lindsey Graham having a view on it,” Trump said.

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About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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