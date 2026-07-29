/What did Donald Trump say about Guantanamo at Lindsey Graham's funeral? Viral joke from eulogy explained

US President Donald Trump drew attention during Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral after sharing a joke involving the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay while paying tribute to the veteran Republican lawmaker.

Speaking at the memorial service at Washington National Cathedral, Trump recalled an anecdote about Graham listening to another senator explain patent law in what he described as “excruciating detail” during a flight, according to The Mirror US.

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“Gleam in his eye, after being lectured on the excruciating details of patent law by a fellow senator during a flight, Lindsey declared that he had discovered a new form of enhanced interrogation and torture for the Guantanamo Bay area,” Trump said, according to the report. “He said this is really bad stuff and boring.”

The quip quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from Trump’s eulogy, drawing widespread attention online. Beyond the joke, Trump used his remarks to praise Graham’s long political career and influence in Washington, describing him as a central figure in US politics for more than three decades.