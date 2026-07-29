/Ukraine, Iran signal de-escalation after deadly strike on vessel in Caspian Sea

Ukraine and Iran have signalled a willingness to prevent further tensions after a recent strike in the Caspian Sea, with the two countries’ foreign ministers holding what Kyiv described as a “frank” conversation on Tuesday (July 28).

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, he told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that both sides should avoid “unnecessary escalation” following the incident, which has strained relations between Kyiv and Tehran.

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The diplomatic exchange came after Iranian officials sharply criticised Ukraine over an attack on what Tehran said was an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea. Ukraine said over the weekend that its drones had struck two Russian vessels transporting military cargo in the Caspian Sea, adding that both ships had departed from Iran and were heading to a Russian port.

Iran disputed that account, saying one of its commercial ships carrying iron cargo had been hit, leaving one Iranian seafarer dead and three others injured. Sybiha said he made clear during the call that Ukraine’s military actions were directed solely at defending the country against Russia’s invasion.

“All of Ukraine’s actions are aimed solely at defending our country from Russian aggression and never intended to target civilian vessels or people,” Sybiha said in a post on X. He added that the same applied to Iran’s claims regarding the death of one of its nationals and damage to a civilian vessel, while describing Russia as the “root cause of all incidents.”