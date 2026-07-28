/PoK violence escalates: 67 dead as India rejects Pakistan's polls as a 'cosmetic exercise' | Gravitas

Even as the first phase of what critics call a farcical election unfolded in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the crackdown by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's forces showed no signs of slowing. Following the latest escalation, the death toll among PoK civilians has reportedly climbed to 67.

Chaos erupted at a busy marketplace in Mirpur after Munir's forces allegedly opened fire on civilians. At least five to six people were reportedly killed as panic gripped the area and locals scrambled for safety.

Gunshots echoed across the marketplace, while thick smoke billowed from a nearby shop.

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Despite Pakistan's attempts to downplay the violence, the situation on the ground paints a different picture.

According to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), at least 14 of its activists were killed on Monday alone during the first phase of the so-called assembly elections in PoK. More than 28 others were reportedly injured.

The latest crackdown came after the JAAC launched its long march towards Muzaffarabad.

The protests were originally triggered by the ban on the civil society group.

On June 9, thousands of JAAC supporters began a sit-in at Rawalakot's Eidgah Ground.

The group presented 38 demands, including the abolition of 12 seats in the so-called legislative assembly, which it claims are dominated by Pakistan. Instead of negotiations, Islamabad has chosen force, protesters allege.

Pakistan frequently speaks about Kashmir on the global stage. But its critics point to what they describe as a glaring contradiction.

While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sympathy for victims of the wildfires in France, Pakistan's former UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi publicly questioned why there was no similar expression of grief for those killed in the PoK crackdown.

PoK witnessing protests demanding freedom from Pakistan

In recent weeks, PoK has witnessed repeated slogans demanding freedom from Pakistan.

Protesters have openly described the Pakistani government and military as "illegal occupiers."

Meanwhile, India dismissed the PoK elections as a "cosmetic electoral exercise" and linked the ongoing unrest to Pakistan's denial of fundamental rights to the people of the region.

Questions over the credibility of the elections also intensified after the JAAC and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released multiple videos purportedly showing empty polling booths across PoK.

The challenges facing the Munir-led military establishment extend beyond PoK. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, received a massive welcome as she launched a campaign demanding his release.

She called for an end to his solitary confinement and sought immediate medical treatment for the PTI founder, who has remained in jail for nearly three years.

The developments raise a key question.

With unrest stretching from Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are the PoK elections merely an attempt to divert attention from Munir's deadly crackdown?