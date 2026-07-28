/CJP's Saurav Das says no one takes Kangana Ranaut seriously; actress calls him 'totally useless and unemployed'

CJP student protest is over, but actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut continues to criticise the protestors and Gen Z. The Gangster actress continues to share social media posts, calling the protests "puke-inducing" and questioning the posters and placards that were displayed during the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Ranaut has made several such comments.

Now, Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das has reacted to Ranaut's remarks, saying that his party doesn't take her seriously. As far as he knows, Gen Z and younger audiences also don't take Ranaut seriously.

Speaking to news agency, ANI, Das said, ''Kangana Ranaut ji ko unke party waale hi jyaada nahi puchte hai, jyaada seriously nahi lete hai. Hum log bhi kyu seriously lein? Mujhe nahi lagta Gen Z, Gen Alpha ya koi bhi younger generation mein unko koi seriously leta hain ya unki koi baat sunta hai. Woh politician hai neta ban gayi hai. (Even people in her own party don’t ask Kangana Ranaut ji much, they don’t take her very seriously. So why should we take her seriously? I don’t think Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says. She’s a politician, she’s become an MP.)

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''Unke te kai videos bhi hain jab Himachal mein unhone visit kiya tha jaha unhone bola tha ki maine socha tha thoda bohot hi kaam karna padega! Yaha pe itna jyaada kaam karna padta jain MP banke! Toh ye unka seriousness dikhata hain, jo unhone khud hi expose kar diya hai. Shabdavali sahi nahi hai. Aap se kai guna jyaada Gen Z ne iss desh ke liye kiya hai, kar rahe hai. (There are also several videos of her from when she visited Himachal where she said, ‘I thought I’d have to do a little bit of work! Here, there’s so much work to do as an MP!’ So that shows her level of seriousness, which she herself has exposed. Her choice of words isn’t right either. Gen Z has done far more for this country than you, and they are still doing it.)" he added.

How has Kangana Ranaut reacted?

Soon after Saurav Das' interview went viral, Ranaut, who never shies away from sharing her side, quickly reacted, as she compared her achievements by the age of 28 to what Das is at.

‘’Googled this person and he is 28 years old; how he claims to be a student I have no clue !! Yes, I am in politics for the past 2 years, but i have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 national awards; yes, as a new parliamentarian I was overwhelmed with all the work because i am also a filmmaker + performing artist + producer + screenwriter + entrepreneur. But some one like him who is totally useless and unemployed will never understand what it means to be in massive demand at all times at any age. Dear Saurav, your issues are personal; you are not a student; you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. it's a good place to start.'' she wrote.

Still of Kangana Ranaut's Insta story Photograph: (IG/@Kangana Ranaut)

What has Kangana Ranaut said?

After the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the end of the protest over the NEET paper leak that was headed by CJP, Kangana has been sharing scathing remarks against the protestors.

Not just the protestors, she has been calling out the entire Gen Z.

Still of Kangana Ranaut's Insta story Photograph: (IG/@Kangana Ranaut)

“Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once,” she said.