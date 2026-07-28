Led by Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres on July 31st, and as per the early reactions, the movie is going to be a super-duper hit. In the world of superheroes, Spider-Man has been one of the most favourite characters, and despite the back-and-forth between Sony and Disney before finally landing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has remained people’s favourite.

Since Holland debuted as Spider-Man in the Marvel world in 2016, he has delivered four superhit movies, starting with his first standalone film, Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. The second one came in 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Then came Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, and now the fourth entry, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While this fourth one is set to hit theatres, before that, the trilogy is the one that should be watched. While all the movies are interconnected, watching the movies would be best.

Before Holland donned the Spider-Man suit, it was Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who had impressed the audience. Not just Holland’s movies, but as Spider-Man is being celebrated, here we take a look at the different Spider-Man movies and where you can watch them

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Spider-Man

One of the most special movies for all the Spidey fans. In this 2002 film, Maguire plays Peter Parker, who gets bitten by a spider, and the rest is history. In the movie, he fights Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

The movie is available on Disney + and Jio Hotstar

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man Photograph: (X)

Spider-Man 2

In 2004, Maguire returned to play the web-crawler and faced one of the most famous villains: Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius. This time, the movie also focuses on his personal struggles and love life with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst).



The movie is available on Disney + and Jio Hotstar

Spider-Man 3

This is Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s trilogy’s last film in the Spider-Man series, and had Maguire in the black suit for the first time. Released in 2007, the movie packed three villains into its runtime, including Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom (Topher Grace), and a Green Goblin (James Franco).

The movie is available on Disney + and Jio Hotstar

Picture of Andrew Garfield Photograph: (X)

The Amazing Spider-Man

In this 2012 movie, Sony brought the new star, Andrew Garfield, to play the role of a new Spider-Man. And in this, the story again begins with Parker being bitten by a spider. In the movie, he struggles with his new superpowers, falls in love with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and battles Dr Curt Connor.

The movie is available on Disney + and Jio Hotstar

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

In 2014, Sony released the sequel. It revolves around Parker, who is struggling in his love life with Stacy as she prepares to move out of the US. But another major threat he faces is Electro, a troubled electrical engineer.

The movie is available on Disney + and Jio Hotstar

Tom Holland and Zendaya Photograph: (X)

Spider-Man: Homecoming

After years of waiting, Spider-Man fans finally got a new standalone movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it was truly a homecoming for Tom Holland. The movie featured Tom as Peter, and Zendaya as MJ, Peter’s love interest. While this movie skips the spider bite, it takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and tells the story of Peter Parker handling the twin challenges of high school and proving to Tony Stark that he’s ready to join the Avengers. The movie also introduces Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture.

The movie is available on Disney + and Jio Hotstar

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this movie begins in New York City before Peter goes to Europe for a school trip. But he has other things to fight for, as he meets Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), and faces a major new threat in Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) aka Mysterio. By the end of this one, the whole world knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

The movie is available on Disney + and Jio Hotstar

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Picking up right from the post-credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the movie has Peter Parker struggling as the whole world now knows his identity. To alter the universe, he takes help from Doctor Strange and asks him to make everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. However, things turn even more horrifying when the gates of the multiverse open and bring back old classic villains.