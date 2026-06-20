/Fact Check: Viral photo shows Trump leaning in for a kiss with Brigitte Macron. Here is the full truth

A viral photo shows Donald Trump leaning into Brigitte Macron for a kiss on the cheek during his visit to the Palace of Versailles. The First Lady of France can be seen putting a hand in between, with a cringe expression on her face. The photo has generated quite a buzz, with Trump being mocked by netizens, and some also slamming him. However, questions are now arising whether it is real or AI-generated, since we live in a world where technology can manipulate anything. Ask Trump, and he'll tell you how many times he has done that. (Remember his Jesus Christ avatar?)

AI-generated photo of Trump and Brigitte?

We did some digging to ascertain the authenticity of the photo. While some people believe it is real, we can say for sure that it is AI-generated. However, it is based on something that actually transpired outside Versailles. Trump visited the palace on June 17, 2026, after the conclusion of the G7 Summit. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife hosted a dinner for the American President. It also became the setting for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran to bring an end to the months-long war.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The kiss that never was

The said photo is being circulated as being taken after the dinner when Macron was greeting Trump before his departure from Versailles. Trump and Macron shared a brief hug before the former shared the customary cheek kiss greeting with Brigitte. The videos show Trump putting his hand on her shoulder once again after the kiss and leaning in, which some think was for a second kiss. Brigitte immediately steps back, after which Trump turns around and starts walking towards his car.

Watch the video of Trump and Brigitte Macron for the full picture

The viral photo is an apparent dig at this incident. Another clue lies in Brigitte's dress. She wore a black dress with white detailing on the neck. However, the sleeves of her dress in the photo are white. So clearly, the photo is not real. However, it is generating buzz on social media.

The Palace of Versailles dinner and MoU

Macron's invitation to Trump for the dinner at Versailles is being described as a clever ploy to keep Trump in France for a longer time to avoid an abrupt departure from the international summit. Before the dinner, Trump expressed his love for all things ornate and grand. "I'm a fan of beautiful places... And Versailles is not a gold leaf. Versailles is the real deal," he told reporters.