/Sheikh Hasina to make first public appearance since ouster, says 'I may be killed' ahead of Bangladesh return

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make her first public appearance on August 5 after being ousted two years ago following a student-led uprising in Bangladesh. She has been living in exile in India since then and is expected to make his first public appearance at an event at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium at the AB-19 Mathura Road in Delhi from 6 pm to 7.30 pm. The virtual event is being organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) based in New Delhi.

She is expected to speak on the political situation in Bangladesh, the need to restore democracy and her future plans. She is expected to break her long silence to outline her political roadmap and formally address her proposed return to Bangladesh. She will be joined by her son Sajeeb Wazeed Joy, former minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, former diplomat Animul Hoque Polash, writer and analyst Abu Obaidha Arin, and advocate Shah Mohammed Bakhtiar.

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"I may be killed. I may be arrested. I may be sent to prison," said Hasina to AFP on Sunday in an email. "I am fully aware of my fate. Still, I want to go back because my people are calling me." Bangladesh has previously requested the extradition of Hasina, though she is under pressure to return so that she can reside in India "with due respect and dignity".

Hasina has previously claimed that she would return to Bangladesh, in an interview in June with Reuters. She said that she is planning to return to Bangladesh in December 2026. But she faces stern legal challenges, including a death penalty. She was sentenced to death in absentia on November 17, 2025, by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, because of the student-led uprising in Bangladesh which claimed 1,400 lives.

"Despite being a death penalty convict, being a Bangladeshi citizen, if she intends to surrender showing respect to the law by returning home, perhaps she will be arrested before she could do so," Bangladesh Law Minister M Asaduzzaman said on Thursday. "Whenever she enters our territory, I will enforce the authority that the law has reposed upon me."