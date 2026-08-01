Hrithik Roshan knows how to handle things with grace. Ever since actress and MP Kangana Ranaut criticised Gen-Z for their support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET student movement, she has been facing backlash for using terms like "Generation Gutter" and questioning who has birthed them.

As she continued to trend with criticism, netizens started the hashtag ‘We Need To Apologise To Hrithik Roshan’. The trend quickly gained traction and even caught the Roshans' eye. Now, Kangana has reacted to Hrithik’s response, but instead of addressing how he reacted, she slammed him for not speaking up for her, saying that he should focus on his relationship with Saba Azad.

How has Hrithik responded to viral trend?

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Several posts were shared as netizens continued using the hashtag. Joining the trend, influencer Freddy Birdy posted: “The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan.”

As the post caught Hrithik's eye, he responded, saying, “My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?”

Kangana Ranaut slams Hrithik Roshan, says no need to tease a woman like this

Hrithik’s reaction quickly went viral and caught Kangana’s attention. She once again slammed the actor for not speaking up for her when she was being bullied. Sharing a screengrab of a news organisation's story, Kangana also mentioned the actor’s current girlfriend, Saba Azad. She wrote:

Kangana Ranaut slams Hrithik Roshan Photograph: (X)

“I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship and it doesn’t suit you to tease a woman like this. Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to the fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments,” she wrote in the statement shared on Instagram stories.

Hrithik and Kangana’s bitter past