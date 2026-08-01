/Jared Leto controversy: Dylan Sprouse's old tweet resurfaces amid sexual assault allegations

Jared Leto, best known for his roles in The Suicide Squad and Tron: Ares, has been under fire ever since the release of the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which features allegations from multiple women accusing Leto of sexual misconduct, with some alleging incidents that occurred when they were teenagers. Despite him denying the allegations, an old tweet by actor Dylan Sprouse has returned to the spotlight after fresh allegations against Jared Leto prompted renewed online discussion.

Dylan Sprouse's latest tweet resurfaces amid Jared Leto's sexual assault allegations

An old social media post from Dylan Sprouse has resurfaced online following renewed allegations against Jared Leto. The 2018 tweet, which referenced Leto's alleged interactions with young models, has gone viral again after a recent BBC documentary detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning actor and musician. Leto has strongly denied all allegations.

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Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?” Sprouse, then 25, wrote on Twitter (now X) on May 15, 2018.

At the time, the former Disney Channel star was newly dating his now-wife, Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin. However, over the years, Sprouse has never publicly acknowledged it nor the impetus for why he wrote what he did. Although Jared Leto never replied back to the tweet, filmmaker James Gunn responded to the chart, stating, "He starts at 18 on the Internet?” Gunn asked in a comment he later deleted. Three years later, when he took over the helm of The Suicide Squad sequel, Gunn reportedly omitted the Joker, Leto’s character in the 2016 film, from his script.

Allegations against Jared Leto

The BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret details allegations of criminal sexual conduct and misconduct made by 10 women against actor and musician Jared Leto, which Leto has strongly denied.

Ten women came forward describing encounters between 2002 and 2016. Four of these women accuse Leto of severe criminal misconduct—including sexual assault, statutory rape, grooming, and threats, when they were teenagers (ages 16 to 19) and when Leto was an adult in his 30s and 40s.

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