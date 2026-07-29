/Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct, assaulted 17 And 19-year-old girls; New doc reveals

Jared Leto has found himself in hot water again. The actor has been accused of criminal sexual conduct by four women. The alleged crimes are said to have taken place when the women were teenagers. The shocking revelations of Leto allegedly assaulting them at different places were made in a new BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.

This doc comes a year after nine women accused Leto of inappropriate conduct in June 2025. Those allegations involved misconduct that allegedly occurred when the girls were in their teens. However, an unnamed representative for the actor denied the reports.

Jared Leto accused of sexual assault in new documentary

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In the new BBC documentary, four women have spoken out, alleging that the Hollywood star committed criminal sexual conduct. They said they had disturbing experiences with the actor when they were in their teens.

The women in the doc claim that all the interactions happened between 2002 and 2016, when Leto, now 54, was in his 30s and 40s.

In the doc, one woman reveals that she was 17 when the actor assaulted her in a motel bathroom. Another claimed that she was 17 when she had underage sex with the actor in California, where the age of consent is 18. She also claimed that Leto “shrugged off” a conversation about the legal age of consent in the state.

A third woman alleges that she was 19 when she was alone and threatened with sexual assault in a hotel room. Meanwhile, a fourth woman alleges that Leto made repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her. This happened when she was 16. Recalling their conversation, she said the Morbius star suggested that they should have sex.

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One of the women allegedly says: “This was 25 years ago… he has gotten away with it.”

Not just women, but two men, who have worked with the actor have said that how uncomfortable they would feel when Leto used to talk to teenage girls. They worked with Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

They shared how Leto sometimes invited teenage girls backstage to his dressing room or sometimes at his house where he was recording. “I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big,” said one.