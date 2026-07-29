/Avengers: Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr and Russo Brothers tease Doctor Doom transformation

The excitement around Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday has been steadily growing ever since the makers dropped the first teaser of the film. Following the release of the film’s trailer at San Diego Comic Con 2026, which led to much excitement and discussion among fans, Robert Downey Jr as well as directors joe and Anthony Russo have not revealed their first impressions of the highly anticipated superhero movie. Downey Jr. also addressed the overall discontent among viewers with Marvel’s Superhero films and stated that the upcoming film may just turn the tide for the studio.

Avengers: Doomsday could be a turning point

In his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly following the San Diego Comic Con 2026, Robert Downey Jr mentioned that he has seen a preliminary version of the movie Avengers: Doomsday and was quite impressed.

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“It is absolutely fantastic," said the actor when asked about his initial reaction, before adding, "I think we may redeem ourselves yet.”

Russo Brothers recall hearing Doctor Doom's voice for the first time

While speaking to People, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed more details about Robert Downey Jr's surprise work with the voice of Doctor Doom in the film. The actor had modulated his voice particularly because he had been playing Tony Stark/Iron Man for years.

"That was something that Robert surprised us with one day,” Anthony said. “You know, we were talking about all the details of the character — the voice, of course, is a key part of it, especially in the mask. So one day I think it was in the trailer, we were just sort of talking about some ideas, and he broke out into the voice. And we knew at that moment, that was it.”

Joe Russo noted that Robert Downey Jr's performance as the iconic Marvel villain immediately caught his attention, particularly because of the accent the actor adopted for the role.

Joe ranked the delivery as an incredibly memorable experience, comparing its impact to Downey's famous “I Am Iron Man” finger-snap sequence in Avengers: Endgame. Joe also observed that the actor has a consistent track record of producing unforgettable cinematic scenes.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day

While Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in December 2026, the fans are now counting days to it. The trailer of the film will accompany the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day when it hits theatres on July 30. The trailer will feature in the various language versions of the film.

About Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz. The movie will have Robert Downey Jr playing Doctor Doom, the main antagonist.