The countdown for Avengers: Doomsday has started, and for eager Marvel fans, Disney is planning to put tickets for the Robert Downey Jr. film on sale this week.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie is set to open in theatres on Dec 18. Ahead of its release, the film will introduce the new villain, Doctor Doom, one of the strongest. Robert Downey Jr will now play the character. In addition to RDJ, the makers are also bringing back Chris Evans as Captain America.

Avengers: Doomsday’s tickets to go on sale next week

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Avengers: Doomsday tickets are going on sale early, but not for general screenings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the early sale will be for premium format screens.

As per reports, the studio is planning to open domestic ticket sales for eager fans. According to The Hollywood Reporter, tickets will go on sale as early as July 20. However, this won’t be for general screenings. The early sale is for Infinity Vision theatres, the premium screen format that will be available at select Doomsday theatres.

Also read: Digger trailer: Tom Cruise plays eccentric billionaire in the dark comedy

But ticket sales aren’t the only big reveal. The runtime for the film has also been revealed. The Marvel film, which is supposed to shape the fate of the MCU again, has a runtime of 165 minutes, or two hours and 45 minutes.

This is the runtime listed for the early ticket sale. Five months before release, the final cut has not been locked yet, and it’s highly unlikely. But this early ticket window also suggests the runtime might change, though not by much.

With the runtime that’s been revealed, the movie will be longer than 2018’s Infinity War at 149 minutes, but shorter than 2019’s Endgame, which ran 181 minutes. No official confirmation has been released by Marvel or Disney yet.

But before the release of Marvel's new entry, the makers will re-release Avengers: Endgame, with a new title, Avengers: Endgame Encore, on Sept. 25. This will also release on Infinity Vision.

What to expect from Avengers: Doomsday?

With hopes of breaking all box office records, Avengers: Doomsday will feature RDJ as the most powerful villain in the Marvel universe, Dr Doom. And to stop him, the entire Avengers team, including those who are gone, is set to return. Earlier, Downey played the role of Iron Man.