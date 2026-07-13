/Ugandan General Muhoozi Kainerugaba goes viral for challenging Jay-Z to 'surrender' Beyonce

Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé has millions of fans across the globe. The artist is loved not just for her music, but also for her energetic live performances. But do you know a Ugandan leader has challenged the musician's husband, Jay-Z, to hand her over? General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, who is also the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has publicly declared his love for the singer and expressed his desire to marry her.

This is not the first time General Kainerugaba has grabbed attention for his unusual posts on X directed at music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and the internet can't stop talking about it.

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General Kainerugaba challenges Jay-Z

In several posts, which are now deleted, General Kainerugaba reportedly referred to Beyoncé as his wife and demanded that Jay-Z give her up. "Jay-Z should give Beyoncé to me," Kainerugaba wrote. He later added, "he should come to Uganda and fight me. The winner will take Beyonce," the post reportedly read.

The Ugandan general also issued a one-week ultimatum to the American rapper. "I'm giving Jay-Z one week to surrender my wife to me. Or else I take this matter to the UN."

In another deleted post, Kainerugaba allegedly said he was prepared to stage a one-man protest in Uganda's capital to win the singer's heart. "If Beyoncé doesn't even know me, I'm going to mount a 1-man demonstration at City Square," and the demonstration would be called the "I'm here Beyoncé" protest.

Kainerugaba also compared his wealth with Jay-Z's, and wrote, "I have thousands of Ankole cows. Jay-Z is poor because he doesn't own Ankole cattle."

Neither Beyonce nor Jay-Z have addressed the viral posts so far.

Not the first unusual post

This is not the first time. He previously made headlines for sharing similar posts for Beyonce expressing admiration for the singer and challenging Jay-Z.

Known to be outspoken, Kainerugaba often shares provocative statements on social media. In 2022, he reportedly claimed that Uganda's military could capture Nairobi within two weeks. This led the Ugandan government to distance itself from the remarks and apologise to Kenya.

He has also previously proposed paying a bride price in Ankole cattle for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.