/Met Gala 2026: Couples stun on the red carpet- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Jay-Z and Beyoncé

The Met Gala 2026 becomes more fiery when the power couples arrive on the red carpet with coordinated looks and undeniable chemistry, blending fashion with affection. From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, each pair stuns in their ensembles.
The Met Gala 2026 red carpet was full of glamour as couples arrived hand in hand, showcasing style, chemistry, and confidence. From elegant gowns to sharp suits, each pair brought their own charm, turning the event into a celebration of fashion and romance.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived in their most striking looks. Rihanna steals the spotlight in a Maison Margiela heavily embroidered, metallic gown ensemble. On the other side, A$AP Rocky wore a custom pink wool robe featuring black satin lapels from Chanel.
After a decade, Beyoncé returned to the red carpet of the Met Gala. She arrived with her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Ivy Blue. Beyoncé stuns in a bedazzled, silver skeleton-like gown by Olivier Rousteing. Ivy made her Met Gala debut wearing a cream-colored gown. Whereas Jay-Z kept it basic, wearing a long black tuxedo designed by Louis Vuitton.
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel coordinated their red carpet look, wearing Dior. Kerr wore an ethereal off-white-colored silk gown featuring a corseted bust and jewel-embroidered thin straps. The CEO of Snapchat kept it chic and timeless. He was seen in a navy or black velvet tuxedo jacket with satin peak lapels.
At the 2026 Met Gala, Stephen and Ayesha Curry made a striking appearance in coordinated high-fashion ensembles. Ayesha wore a Balenciaga sleek, strapless black bustier, which she paired with a bold, cropped black leather jacket featuring sculpted shoulders. Making waves, Stephen donned an oversized, floor-length black wool overcoat that served as the centrepiece of his outfit.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade arrived in striking, coordinated monochromatic looks. Union wore a custom brown, sheer gown by Michael Kors, and her partner Wade opted for a sophisticated, all-black ensemble consisting of a sheer shirt layered under a sleeveless tuxedo-style vest and matching tailored trousers.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their joint debut at the event. Both were seen all smiley and coordinated, with Jackman wearing a classic Armani black tuxedo and silver brooch pin, while Foster donned a shimmering gold one-shoulder gown by Monse.
Tennis legend Venus Williams walked the red carpet with her husband, actor Andrea Preti. The couple coordinated in sophisticated, sparkling ensembles. Williams wore a custom Swarovski crystal mesh black gown with a mermaid silhouette, and Preti opted for a classic black wrap suit with a double-breasted jacket.