/Most legendary Coachella performances of all time: Beyoncé to Lady Gaga

The 24th edition of Coachella, the biggest and most iconic music festival, is set to take place in April 2026. The official announcement is already on social media, revealing star-studded performers including Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber. The poster of Coachella 2026 promises the festival to be biggest ever. Let’s look back at some of the most legendary Coachella performances of all time.
Beyoncé’s 2017 performance made history and the festival was termed as Beychella. She became the first Black woman to headline Coachella, performing for a straight two hours while celebrating Black culture. Beychella amazed the crowd with her flawless singing, and amazing outfits. In 2019, Beyoncé's performance was later documented in a film on Netflix, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.
Daft Punk gave one of the most electronic performances on the Coachella stage. Their LED pyramid stage mesmerised the audience, with great music and visuals, which was praised by the audience.
In 2018, Ariana Grande made a special appearance between DJ Kygo's performance- for her fans at Coachella. She did her take on her newly released song, No Tears Left To Cry and also performed a short version of Marvin Gaye's Sexual Healing, which has been liked by the audience. Later, artists like Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber joined her, bringing the crowd's energy to a peak.
In 2008, Prince performed the extremely popular cover of Radiohead's "Creep" and took over the festival by mesmerising the audience with iconic hits like 1999, Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, and Let’s Go Crazy, alongside unexpected covers.
Headlined Coachella in 2025, Lady Gaga impressed the crowd with her electrifying act as she performed her latest album "Mayhem" and top hit songs like Bad Romance and Shallow.
Billie Eilish performing at a very young age at Coachella stage itself is a big feat. Making her impact on the stage, the artist performed her all-time favourite"Happier Than Ever" on the stage, which was later celebrated by the audience with loud cheer.
The unforgettable performance at Coachella by Madonna remains iconic to date. The pop Diva turned the festival into a pop concert. Performing her greatest hits, she grasped attention from the crowd with her presence and her electric performance.