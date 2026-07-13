/Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium concert delayed for hours after security scare leaves thousands stranded; rapper addresses situation

The finale of Jay-Z's three-night Yankee Stadium residency turned into a frustrating experience for thousands of fans after his final "Extra Innings" concert was delayed by several hours following a security incident outside the venue. Officials temporarily locked down the stadium, leaving concertgoers stranded in long queues despite holding valid tickets. Once the show finally got underway, the rapper addressed the delay and explained what had caused the disruption.

What led to the delay in Jay-Z's concert at Yankee Stadium?

After fans being stranded for more than three hours for the finale concert of Jay Z, the rapper addressed the extensive delay early in the show, telling those in the crowd there were thousands of people outside and that the show was pushed back to back to avoid crowd safety issues.

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Several reports stated Jay-Z said to the concertgoers, "Let me explain the delay to you guys. It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door. They closed the door for your guys' safety and everyone's safety outside. There are 10,000 people outside: I don't want to start the music and people get trampled. I'm really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK. I appreciate your patience."