Jay-Z is ready to make his fans groove again! The legendary hip-hop star has confirmed new concerts in Los Angeles and Paris to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his iconic debut album Reasonable Doubt, which was released in June 25, 1996.

On Tuesday, the hip-hop legend and Roc Nation announced new Jay-Z 30 shows that will be held on two different continents in September and October, respectively.

Jay-Z announces concerts in Los Angeles and Paris, check dates

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The announcement of the two concerts came after his Roots Picnic performance in May earlier this year, followed by three upcoming Yankee Stadium shows. Now, he will be performing two more shows: one in Paris on Thursday, September 10, 2026, and another in Los Angeles on Friday, October 23, 2026.