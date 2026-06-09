/Enola Holmes 3 trailer out: Millie Bobby Brown on a mission to save Sherlock amid wedding preparations | Watch

After a long wait, Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer of Enola Holmes 3, giving viewers a glimpse of a mystery that appears to get deeper. Millie Bobby Brown is set to return as the sharp-witted detective in the upcoming film, while Henry Cavill will be seen as the legendary Sherlock Holmes.

The recently released video appears to raise the stakes by combining wedding preparations and family drama with chaos and challenges.

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Enola Holmes 3 trailer

The third chapter is mostly set in Malta, where Enola is preparing to get married. However, what begins as a celebration quickly transforms into a race against time when Sherlock suddenly vanishes.

The trailer opens with a joyful note and Enola appears ready to embrace a new chapter with Lord Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge. Then Dr. John Watson, portrayed by Himesh Patel, informs Enola that Sherlock has been kidnapped. From that moment, the clip shifts to investigations, confrontations and action sequences.

"Nobody knows how to multitask quite like Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown). While en route to wed Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), the plucky detective discovers that her brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), has been kidnapped. As seen in the trailer above, Enola sets out to save her sibling — all while grappling with the mysteries of love and marriage. There will be shotguns. There will be international travel. There will be dreamy romance. And, at long last, we will find out Tewkesbury’s first name," Netflix's description read.

About Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes 3 is directed by Philip Barantini, who is known for Netflix's acclaimed crime drama Adolescence. The first two parts were helmed by Harry Bradbeer, which were released in 2020 and 2022.

Jack Thorne returns as screenwriter, and the cast also marks the return of Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty, and Susan Wokoma as Edith. Production was handled by Legendary Entertainment, with Brown also serving as a producer through PCMA Productions.