/Johnny Depp's most iconic roles of all time: From Captain Jack Sparrow to Edward Scissorhands

Johnny Depp turned 63 on June 9. Over the years, the actor has carved a niche for himself by taking bold and challenging roles. His distinctive performances have had a lasting impact on the audience and have made him a significant figure in the entertainment industry.
Johnny Depp is one of the most celebrated American actors, producers and musicians known for his versatility and unique presence on screen. He has achieved international stardom in a career spanning several decades for portraying a wide range of remarkable and memorable characters such as Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands and more, making him one of the most celebrated stars in Hollywood.
One of the most iconic roles of Johnny Depp is Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Earning his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, Jack Sparrow is a flamboyant character who, along with his allies, battles cursed treasure hunters, ghost captains, and ruthless empires in a quest for freedom.
In Tim Burton's romantic classic, Depp is seen in the role of Edward Scissorhands. The role immediately captured immense love for his curious and bemused innocence and his iconic scissors hands. Edward is taken into the Boggs family's suburban home, where Kim (Winona Ryder) is initially terrified of him but eventually develops deep affection for him.
Johnny Depp earned much acclaim as Gilbert Grape, a burdened young man who gets trapped in a dead-end Iowa town. In 1993, comedy-drama Gilbert gets caught between his love for Becky (Juliette Lewis) and his responsibilities towards his younger, mentally impaired brother, Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio).
The role of Ed Wood, played by Johnny Depp, is widely considered one of his finest performances. Another of Tim Burton's long-standing collaborations, the biographical comedy-drama centres on Wood, an eccentric filmmaker who is criticised by the mainstream media for his bizarre low-budget films. He soon manages to establish an underground culture and a cult following.
In the 2005 family fantasy, directed by Tim Burton, Johnny Depp plays the iconic candy mogul, Willy Wonka. The story follows Charlie (Freddie Highmore) and four more lucky children who find Golden Tickets and win a tour of Wonka's secretive factory. It explores a sweet banter between Wonka and spoilt children who break rules and face consequences.
Johnny Depp’s performance as Sir James Mathew Barrie in the biographical drama earned critical praise for his deep emotional character and ability to delve into the character smoothly. The story follows the struggles of playwright Barrie, who meets a grieving widow and her four imaginative sons and takes inspiration from them to write the classic tale, Peter Pan.
In the crime drama, Depp delivers a compelling performance as Joseph Pistone, a real-life FBI agent who went undercover as a jewel thief to infiltrate the New York Mafia. It also features Al Pacino as Benjamin Ruggiero.