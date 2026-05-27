/Enola Holmes 3 Trailer drops: Millie Bobby Brown returns to a new mystery, is Sherlock Holmes kidnapped?

The first trailer of Enola Holmes 3 is finally here, and it's thrilling, enjoyable, and all kinds of fun. After saying goodbye to her much-loved show Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is returning to screens with the third instalment of the film series.

The third part marks Brown’s return in her iconic role, with returning stars including Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter, among others.

Enola Holmes 3 trailer dropped

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The highly anticipated third instalment will arrive on July 1. A month before its premiere, the makers dropped the trailer showing Enola handling multiple things at once. With a romantic angle, the trailer revolves around the newly engaged detective, who is equally shocked and happy.

Directed by Philip Barantini with a script written by Jack Thorne, the films are based on Nancy Springer's The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series.

Packed with all kinds of fun, the trailer opens with Enola’s happy life with Lord Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge. Dancing and carefree, Brown, 22, narrates:“Life was everything I wanted it to be, and it was just the two of us. Those were the best times of all.So, whilst my life seemed completely uncomplicated, my dear, dear Lord decided to add a slight complication.”

The trailer then cuts to Partridge’s proposal. The detective is stunned as he slips a flower ring onto her hand. He asks: “Enola Eudoria Holmes, will you take I, Ernest Augustus of the House of Tewkesbury, to be your husband?”

But when she's ready to marry, Dr John Watson (Himesh Patel) says that Sherlock has been kidnapped,“It’s your brother. Sherlock has been kidnapped. Will she be able to arrive for her own wedding or not? For this, the audience has to wait.

The film’s official synopsis reads