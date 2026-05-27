/Paris Hilton on AI Deepfake Porn images: ‘There are 100,000 explicit fake photos of me'

Artificial Intelligence has its own boons and banes. However, amid all this, the recent challenge that many people are facing is deepfakes. Recently, actor and billionaire heiress Paris Hilton addressed the issue of explicit deepfake images of her.

Hilton, who has been actively speaking in support of the Defiance Act, which would allow victims of nonconsensual AI-generated images to take action against those who created them, shared a video on Tuesday of a speech she gave earlier this year at the Capitol about deepfakes.

Paris speaks out against her deep fakes, supports Defiance Act

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In January, the star appeared alongside the bill’s lead sponsors, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee, to support the act against deepfakes, which continue to be the biggest threat to people.

In a video shared, Paris said that she's aware that over 100,000 explicit deepfake images of her have been made by AI without her consent.

“I know today that there are over 100,000 explicit deepfake images of me made by AI. Not one of them is real, not one of them is consensual,'' she says.

Without mentioning, Paris talked about her infamous sexual tape leak featuring her and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon. She sued the company for over $30 million. She was only 19 when the tape was filmed.

‘’They sold my pain for clicks, and then they told me to be quiet, to move on, to even be grateful for the attention. Too many women are afraid to exist online or sometimes to exist at all. Now, I have a daughter. She is just two and a half years old, and I would go to the ends of the earth to protect her. But I can't protect her from this. Not yet! And that's why I am here. I am Paris Hilton - a woman, a wife, a mom, a survivor, and what was done to me was wrong. I will keep telling the truth to protect every woman, every girl, every survivor now and for the future,” she says

In the post, Hilton also announced a series with the title, “Searching for Mr. Deepfakes.” The 14-part series will be available to binge from May 27th, on her TikTok channel.