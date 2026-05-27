/$100 million Louvre heist set for big-screen adaption; French filmmaker Romain Gavras to direct

Last year’s daring robbery at the Louvre Museum, where thieves allegedly stole jewellery worth nearly $100 million, is now being adapted into a feature film, according to publishers on Tuesday (May 26). French filmmaker Romain Gavras, known for the 2025 Hollywood movie Sacrifice starring Anya Taylor-Joy and visually striking music videos, will base the project on the investigative book Main basse sur le Louvre, which translates to ‘A Grab at the Louvre’.

Publishing house Flammarion confirmed that film rights to the book covering the October 19, 2025, heist had been sold to production company Iconoclast. The book, written by three journalists from Le Parisien, Le Monde, and Paris Match, is scheduled for release on Wednesday (May 27). According to trade publication Le Film Francais, the movie adaptation is currently in development, although the official title and cast have not yet been revealed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The massive robbery stunned the global art world and triggered a major security crisis inside the Louvre. The fallout eventually led to the replacement of museum director Laurence des Cars. Despite a seven-month investigation and the arrest of key suspects, the stolen jewels remain missing. The authors said their disappearance has become a dense mystery, a puzzle that has plunged investigators into deep confusion. The book also highlights the growing criminal interest in art theft. According to the writers, the case demonstrates how the theft of artworks has become a business like any other for many criminals. They added, “The criminal underworld has found a new cash cow.”

How did the Louvre museum heist unfold?

The daring robbery at the Louvre Museum unfolded shortly after the museum opened its doors to visitors at around 9:30 am local time, according to reports. Investigators said four suspects arrived in a vehicle fitted with a mechanical lift, which they used to access the Galerie d'Apollon (Gallery of Apollo) through a balcony facing the River Seine. Images from the scene later showed a ladder leaning against a first-floor window.