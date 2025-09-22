/Forget Michael and Dhurandhar 2, this Rs 7 crore horror film is 2026’s most profitable movie - made in just 20 days

The year 2026 is ruled by mega-blockbusters, and as movies across the world continue to earn big bucks, it's a low-budget horror film, Obsession, that has taken the box office by storm. The movie that has audiences obsessed was released on May 15.

Made on a production budget of $1 million, it has become one of the most profitable movies of the year.

Why ‘Obsession’ is being called 2026’s most profitable film?

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Emerging as one of the most profitable films in years, Obsession has already surpassed big-budget movies like Michael, Project Hail Mary, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and in India, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on the list of the year's most profitable films.

Setting the record straight, the movie which is in it's second week in theatres has earned $75,489,000 at the worldwide box office, as per the Numbers.

What's more surprising is that the movie has become audiences' first choice even as Hollywood tentpole releases like The Mandalorian and Grogu, Michael, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are available in theatres. In India, the same can be said against Ranveer Singh's spy thriller.

However, the movie emerged as a strong indie breakout and continues to perform exceptionally well, with credit going to word-of-mouth and audience reactions.

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In the second weekend, followed by Memorial Day holiday, the movie earned $23.9 million from 2,655 North American theaters in its week 2 and $30.2 million through the Memorial Day holiday.

The 1h 48m horror movie is R rated and has earned outstanding reviews. The movie has 96% Tomatometer and 94% popcornmeter rating at review aggregator website Rottentomatoes.com. The movie has scored A- grade on CinemaScore exit polls.

The movie that has pulled off a rare box office is going strong, despite the tough competition from the big releases.

More about Indie horror film, Obsession

Helmed by Curry Barker, a 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-filmmaker, this movie was made in just 20 days on a mere $750,000 budget, as per NBC News.

Packed with dark, horrific, and extreme scenes, the movie revolves around Michael Johnston as Bear, who buys a supernatural toy and wishes for his childhood friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, to fall in love with him. But his this wish leads to horrific and shocking results.

''After breaking the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price,'' reads the synopsis of the movie.

Obsession premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released in