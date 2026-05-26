/Stephen Colbert returns to TV just 23 hours after The Late Show finale to roast CBS and Paramount

Stephen Colbert is not giving up TV just yet. His popular show The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has ended its time on CBS, but the 62-year-old comedian was back on TV the next day after the finale episode aired.

A day after the finale of his late-night show, Colbert returned to TV to roast Paramount and CBS.

Stephen Colbert returns to TV

On Friday, the comedian appeared as a guest host on Michigan public access TV's Only in Monroe. During his segment, Colbert joked, “It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount”.

“Viewers outside the greater Monroe area are able to view Monroe Community Media thanks to something known as streaming, which I promised not to learn about while I was on CBS. And evidently, CBS also decided not to learn about it.”

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Colbert also interviewed a few guests on the show, including actor Jeff Daniels and musician Jack White.

Colbert had teased his appearance during the final episode of The Late Show, and stated that their first show was for “an audience of 12 people” at a public access station in Monroe, Michigan.

"Show business being what it is these days, that's probably where you'll see me next," he claimed.

Interestingly, while guest-hosting Only In Monroe, Colbert also FaceTimed with Byron Allen, whose show is set to take over his time slot on CBS. The 62-year-old jokingly told Allen, “I'm coming for you, brother,” before wishing the comedian good luck.

What’s next for Colbert

Colbert isn’t really quitting showbiz. The veteran host-comedian will turn scriptwriter for the next Lord Of The Rings movie. Titled Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past, the story will be developed from chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring that did not make it into Peter Jackson's 2001 adaptation.

Why did Stephen Colbert’s show on CBS end?

CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show in July 2025 following a segment in which Colbert slammed the channel’s parent company, Paramount, for settling with US President Donald Trump for $16 million over allegations of editing a 60 Minutes interview of Kamala Harris back in 2024. Meanwhile, CBS stated that the reason for ending the show is purely financial and has nothing to do with the content.