/‘How Dare You Sir!’ Late-night hosts Jon Stewart, Stephen Cobert, Jimmy Fallon take jabs at Trump as Jimmy Kimmel is suspended by ABC

Late-night comedy hosts took jabs at US President Donald Trump a day after Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended following his comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. ABC pulled the plug on Kimmel’s show on Wednesday following his remarks on Monday and Tuesday’s episodes about Kirk’s assassination. In a show of solidarity, several late-night comedy hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jon Stewart took to their own shows to react to the move, mocking the US President, who had celebrated the suspension.

‘How dare you, sir!’

Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show and claimed that the program was ‘government-approved’. He referred to Trump as ‘Our Great Father’ and ‘Dear Leader’ and even joked about Trump’s recent visit to the United Kingdom. Stewart played a clip of a reporter’s question about Kimmel and whether free speech was under attack in America.

“How dare you, sir! How dare you, sir!” Stewart bellowed. “What outfit are you with, sir, the Antifa-Herald Tribune?”

When the audience booed, Stewart, in a panic, tried to shush them. A group of correspondents delivered a message in unison and showered the president with over-the-top praise, pretending that they lived in a dictatorship.

Stephen Colbert defends Kimmel

Host Stephen Colbert, whose Late Night show was cancelled last month by CBS said he stands with Kimmel and his staff.

"That is blatant censorship, and it always starts small," Colbert said, and he referred to the administration's effort to rename the Gulf of Mexico. "And if ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive."

Colbert’s show was cancelled as the channel cited financial reasons. However, most felt Trump had a role to play as Colbert was well known for openly criticizing the President.

Jimmy Fallon reacts

On NBC, host Jimmy Fallon cracked a couple of jokes on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show and then became serious for a moment.

“To be honest with you all, I don’t know what’s going on. And no one does,” he said. “But I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he’s a decent, funny and loving guy, and I hope he comes back.”

Fallon then declared that the show would not be censored and later described Trump’s UK visit with a voice-over dubbing only positive messages.

Disney suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s show

Disney said Wednesday it was suspending “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after Kimmel made comments about the person charged in conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during his monologue Monday night.

Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah university on Sept. 10 by a gunman who fired from a rooftop, officials said.

The move has left social media divided. Kirk’s killing itself has sparked online debate with right blaming the left and calling for retribution.

Meanwhile, Trump has suggested that action could be taken against other networks which host late-night shows.

"If they’re 97% against, they give me only bad publicity, or press — I mean, they’re getting a license. I would think maybe their license should be taken away," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday.

Kimmel’s suspension has sparked online criticism. Former President Barack Obama and legendary late-night talk show host David Letterman, and other celebrities have criticized the decision as an attack on free speech.