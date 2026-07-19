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IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett scripts history at Lord's, breaks Viv Richards' 47-year-old ODI record

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 20:43 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 20:45 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett scripts history at Lord's, breaks Viv Richards' 47-year-old ODI record

Ben Duckett Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

England opener Ben Duckett smashed a record-breaking 141 against India at Lord's, surpassing Viv Richards' 47-year-old record for the highest individual ODI score at the iconic venue.

England opener Ben Duckett played the best ODI innings of his career at Lord’s on Sunday (Jul 19), scoring a brilliant 141 against India to break a 47-year-old record held by Viv Richards for the highest individual ODI score at the famous venue. Duckett made 141 from 120 balls, putting England in a strong position in the third and final ODI. The left-hander reached his hundred in 108 deliveries before going on to set a new record at the Home of Cricket.

The previous record belonged to West Indies legend Viv Richards, who remained unbeaten on 138 against England in the 1979 World Cup final. His score had stood as the highest individual ODI score at Lord’s for nearly five decades. Duckett surpassed that mark late in his innings before being dismissed by Prince Yadav.

Highest individual ODI scores at Lord’s:

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  • 141 – Ben Duckett vs India (2026)
  • 138* – Viv Richards vs England (1979 World Cup final)
  • 137 – Denis Amiss vs India (1975)
  • 137 – Marcus Trescothick vs Pakistan (2001)
  • 136 – Graham Gooch vs Australia (1989)

Duckett looked in excellent touch from the beginning after England chose to bat first. He played brilliant drives through the off side, punished short deliveries and rotated the strike comfortably as India’s bowlers found it difficult to stop him on a batting-friendly pitch.

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He even shared a 192-run opening partnership with Jacob Bethell, giving England a perfect start in the series decider.

India, playing without injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, struggled to slow England down. The pace attack could not build consistent pressure, while the spinners failed to break Duckett’s flow as he kept finding the boundary.

Duckett’s outstanding innings ended when Prince Yadav outsmarted him with a slower bouncer. Trying to play a pull shot, the left-hander mistimed the ball straight back to the bowler and was dismissed for 141. The Lord’s crowd gave him a standing ovation after his record-breaking knock.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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