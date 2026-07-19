/'Historic feat for Indian badminton': PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on Japan Open victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jul 19) congratulated two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu after she won the Japan Open 2026, calling it a historic moment for Indian badminton. He praised her determination and outstanding display throughout the tournament, highlighting that she is the first Indian to win the prestigious title. PM Modi said Sindhu’s success would motivate young athletes across the country to take up sports and achieve greatness.

Sindhu produced one of her finest performances in recent years to win her maiden Japan Open title. She defeated home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women’s singles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament on Sunday.

“A historic feat for Indian badminton! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for emerging victorious in the Japan Open 2026. Her determination and exceptional skills were on full display throughout the tournament. The fact that she is the first Indian to win this title makes this achievement even more special. It will inspire countless young athletes across the country to play and shine,” PM Modi wrote in an X post.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated Sindhu after her straight-games victory over Akane Yamaguchi to lift the Japan Open title. He called it a landmark achievement for Indian badminton and wished her success at the Olympics.

“Heartfelt congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for a phenomenal straight-games victory (21-17, 21-17) against Yamaguchi to secure the Japan Open. A historic milestone for Indian badminton! All the best for Olympics Amma!” Naidu wrote in an X post.

Trending Stories

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also praised Sindhu for creating history by becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open. He said her achievement reflected her hard work and world-class talent.

“A historic feat for Indian badminton! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for emerging victorious in the Japan Open 2026. Her determination and exceptional skills were on full display throughout the tournament. The fact that she is the first Indian to win this title makes this achievement even more special. It will inspire countless young athletes across the country to play and shine,” Fadnavis also wrote in an X post.

Also Read - PV Sindhu scripts history, becomes first Indian to win BWF Japan Open

The win gave Sindhu her first BWF Super 750 title and ended a wait of more than two years for an international title. She also became the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious Japan Open, marking her biggest achievement since winning the BWF World Championships in 2019.

With her victory in Tokyo, Sindhu not only secured her maiden Japan Open crown but also boosted her confidence ahead of the major international tournaments later this season.