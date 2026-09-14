Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has listed Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar in its 2026 “Red Book” of most-wanted suspects and advertised a reward of Pak Rs 7 million (70 lakh) for information leading to his arrest or conviction.The entry, circulating from a Counter Terrorism Wing document dated 2026, identifies him as Maulana Masood Azhar, also known as Maulana, son of Khuda Baksh, of the Alvi caste. It gives an address in Kousar Colony B, Model Town, Bahawalpur, and records his affiliation as Jaish-e-Muhammad. He is described as tall, of “healthy/heavy” build, with a wheatish complexion and blackish hair, and is marked “considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

The sheet cites three FIRs registered by Counter Terrorism Departments in Gujranwala, Multan and Lahore between 2020 and 2021, and a Punjab Home Department reference from 31 December 2021 naming him head of the group. A help line and UAN number are printed for the public.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The announcement comes weeks before an October Financial Action Task Force plenary at which Pakistan’s record on terror financing is expected to be scrutinised. Islamabad previously advertised a Rs 5 million bounty in 2021 and has long said Azhar left for Afghanistan. Kabul has rejected that claim.

The timing of it has drawn scepticism in New Delhi. In May 2025, under India's counter terror Operation Sindoor, JeM’s terror camp at Markaz Subhanallah complex in Bahawalpur and other camps were struck by Indian airforce after the Pahalgam attack.

Satellite imagery and footage published in August 2026 showed the Bahawalpur site repaired: domes rebuilt, craters filled, interiors refinished.

Azhar, designated by the UN Security Council in 2019, is wanted in India over the 2001 Parliament, 2008 and Pulwama 2019 terror attacks.