/Woman removes all her clothes on American Airlines flight, performs 'indecent acts'; arrested

Passengers on an American Airlines flight were horrified to see a female passenger strip naked and engage in sexual acts on board the plane on Friday (Sep 11). Flight 1779 left Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for Miami. According to public flight-tracking data, it took off after 9 pm EDT and was delayed by two hours.

Some time after takeoff, a senior flight attendant told the cockpit crew about a female passenger in row 9D who was engaging in indecent acts while naked as horrified passengers watched in shock. The Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, logged the communication of the incident on September 12, 2026, and it was published by the aviation website AirLive.

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"FA1 REPORTS THAT PAX IN SEAT 9DEF HAS TAKEN OFF ALL HER CLOTHES AND WAS SEEN BY OTHER PAX ******************* IN AN INDECENT MANNER. FOM SAYS THIS MUST BE REPORTED TO IOC/OSM AND HAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT."

The flight crew reported the incident to American Airlines’ Integrated Operations Center. It also requested law enforcement officials to be present at the gate when the flight lands. No details are available about what more happened inside the plane and how the passenger was subdued. According to flight-tracking service Flightera, the plane continued to fly towards Florida without any diversions and landed at Gate D2 in Terminal N.

The officers were waiting at the gate when the flight landed around 11:23 pm and took the woman into custody.

Man duct-taped to his seat for violence



Passengers deemed a threat to others can be physically restrained by flight attendants. However, it is not known how this woman was tackled. Recently, a man on an American Airlines flight from Reno, Nevada, to New Jersey was duct-taped to his seat for allegedly attacking a fellow passenger and even choking him at some point.