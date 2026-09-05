/Duct taped to his seat: Violent passenger forces American Airlines flight to divert

An American Airlines flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Newark was diverted to Baltimore after a passenger allegedly went on a violent outburst midair, leading fellow travellers to restrain him to his seat with duct tape and zip ties.

American Airlines Flight 618 was travelling to Newark, New Jersey, on September 3 when the incident reportedly occurred about two hours after takeoff.

The unidentified passenger allegedly started shouting at the man sitting beside him before the confrontation turned physical.

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Juan Mejia, a retired law enforcement officer, and Richard Olenick witnessed the incident. They were sitting two rows ahead of the passenger.

“Just like a light switch, all of a sudden, it went from quiet to yelling and chaos,” Mejia said. CBS quoted him as saying, “I turned around to look, and the poor gentleman that was sitting next to him in the aisle seat, the individual had his hands around his neck and was, like, assaulting him.”

Mejia and Olenick said they stepped in to help the crew control the passenger. A flight attendant gave them zip ties, which they used to restrain him. They also used duct tape to secure him to his seat.

A photograph shared by Olenick showed the passenger restrained with several layers of tape around his wrists, body and head.

Passenger allegedly abuses crew member

The witnesses said a flight attendant first tried to calm the passenger. However, they alleged that he responded with a racial slur and homophobic remarks.

The situation then became more aggressive, according to the witnesses. The crew and passengers eventually restrained the man, prompting the flight to divert to Baltimore.

Law enforcement officers removed the passenger after the plane landed. Flight 618 then continued its journey to Newark.

American Airlines said passenger and crew safety remained its highest priority.

“The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we do not tolerate violence. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The FBI said the passenger remains in custody on state charges while agents investigate the incident.

“The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland to determine if federal charges will be filed,” the FBI said in a statement to CBS News.