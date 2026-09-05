/Natalie Portman gives birth to her third child, and first with partner Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman is a mom of three. The 45-year-old actress has given birth to her third child, which is also with her partner, the French music producer Tanguy Destable. Portman, who keeps her personal life, mostly out of the media glare, announced her pregnancy in April this year.

Natalie Portman welcomes third child with partner Tanguy Destable. Portman gave birth to her first child with Destable in Paris in July, a source told People. This is the actress's third child. She's also a mom of son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband and choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

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However, no official confirmation has been made yet. In April, Portman shared the good news herself.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress said that she's very equally, ‘’excited and grateful.'' “Tanguy and I are very excited,” she says. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Speaking further, the actress described her feelings, saying, “There is a gratitude that when you’re young, you don’t necessarily grasp.” “And there’s a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me that makes the experience so beautiful every day. And knowing it’s probably the last time, I cherish every moment,” the Hollywood star added.

During her pregnancy, she revealed that most of time she spending is with her kids. ‘’There’s been beautiful spring weather,” she said, adding, “so it’s been pretty amazing to just walk in the incredible parks here and go see art. Just the usual things you do when you’re not working!”

She also shared, “In France, they consider full-term to be 41 weeks rather than 40, so I guess I get an extra week to be pregnant this time around.”

The news of Portman and Destable's romance first came in March 2025. It has been reported that they met through mutual friends.