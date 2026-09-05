/Is Robert Pattinson 'overly dramatic' in Primetime? Actor responds to Chris Hansen's comments

Days after Chris Hansen called Robert Pattinson’s performance in the upcoming A24 drama-thriller Primetime overly dramatic, the actor has reacted, saying that it is kind of a compliment.

On Saturday, Pattinson's film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival and is one of the Golden Lion contenders.

Robert Pattinson, on Chris Hansen's reaction on Primetime, calls it, ‘’kind of compliment''

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Inspired by the TV host and his show To Catch a Predator series, Pattinson's film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Ahead of the press conference, Pattinson reacted to it, saying that it's kind of a compliment and hopes that he watches the film.

“Obviously, I hope he likes the movie,” Pattinson said.

''There’s something electrifying about him. I would hope the amount of inspiration his character has given a lot of people for years is some kind of compliment,” he said.

Primetime: What is Hanson saying about the movie?

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the movie is inspired by US presenter Chris Hansen's Dateline NBC’s

“To Catch a Predator.” It is based on the 2007 “Esquire” article “Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die.”

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Hansen has been a vocal critic of the movie and has also told Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” that he was invited to the A24 offices for a private screening of the film and was asked to sign a legal agreement.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hansen told, “I mean, obviously he has practiced imitating me, and while I think it’s overly dramatic, I think there is a pretty good imitation there in the trailer.”

“It’s not so much what I think; it’s what other people think. And you know, my wife [and] my family seem to think it’s a pretty good imitation.”