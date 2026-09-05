/Isha Rikhi breaks silence amid divorce announcement with rapper Badshah and Bigg Boss 20 entry buzz

After days of speculation, Isha Rikhi has finally broken her silence following her divorce announcement from Indian rapper Badshah. The former couple announced their separation on August 31 through a joint statement on Instagram after being married for five months. Now, as Rikhi has spoken out about the online chatter, all eyes are on what she said about her personal life just before entering the much-talked-about reality show, Bigg Boss 20.

Isha Rikhi speaks out amid Badshah divorce buzz

On September 5 (Saturday), Isha Rikhi took to Instagram to address the ongoing chatter surrounding her marriage and divorce announcement. Reacting to the reports, the actor urged fans and the media not to believe unverified claims about her personal life.

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In her Instagram story, Rikhi wrote, "There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. It's shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you."

Isha Rikhi's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Isha Rikhi and Badshah announce divorce

On August 31, Rikhi and Badshah confirmed their divorce through a joint statement on Instagram, which read, “We have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time."

The statement further continued, “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

Also Read: Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months of marriage

About Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Punjabi cinema. Born in Chandigarh, Rikhi began her professional journey as a model before moving into acting.

Later, she appeared in Jatt and Juliet in 2012. She then made her film debut with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, starring alongside Sippy Gill, and later went on to star in several films like Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt, Ardaas, and more.

In 2018, the actress made her Bollywood debut in Jayesh Pradhan's Nawabzaade, alongside Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande. She then went on to feature in several music videos like “BA Fail”, “Ikk Saal”, and “Hero”, among others. She was also seen in Badshah's song "Bamb".