/Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months of marriage: 'Decision has been made with mutual respect'

Indian rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have confirmed their divorce after weeks of speculation around their relationship status. The couple announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram. Badshah and Isha had married in an intimate ceremony in March.

"I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship," Badshah wrote on his Instagram Stories.

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Badshah shared this post on Instagram stories Photograph: ()

Isha Rikhi's earlier posts had sparked separation rumours

Rumours about Badshah and Isha Rikhi's troubled marriage have been doing the rounds for the past month. It all started when, in July, Isha shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah. "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," she captioned the post, followed by a heartbreak emoji and a folded-hands emoji, which got many social media users thinking if there was trouble in paradise.

Recently, Isha's mother Poonam Rikhi also shared a series of posts about karma.

Isha Rikhi had confirmed her marriage with Badshah during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June.



The divorce announcement comes amid rumours that Isha Rikhi could be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20, set to be hosted by Salman Khan.