/'My husband owes all of you an explanation': Isha Rikhi confirms wedding with Badshah

Months after speculation, or we should say, after teasing the world with his mystery girl, it has been confirmed that what the world already suspected was true. Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed their wedding.

Rikhi's confirmation came after wedding photos of the actress with the rapper started resurfacing. This began after Isha's mother shared the photos

Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi confirms their wedding, shares first pic



Ending months-long speculation, the actress made the revelation during an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram. On Wednesday, one fan asked Isha, “Ma’am apki aur Badshah bhai ki shaadi ho gayi h fir apne ek dusrey ko follow kyu ni kiya hai?"

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Responding to this, Isha wrote,''“I think I’m officially flooded with these questions."

Still of Isha Rikhi Photograph: (X)

Addressing the question of why she and the rapper don't follow each other, she wrote,''Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don’t you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience."

However, when another fan asked why she shared any picture with Badshah on social media. To this, he said,''Why you haven’t post any picture with Badshah your husband, U are his wife not even a single pic?"

Replying to this, she surprised her followers with a cute picture of them where she was sitting on her husband's lap, and the two were sharing a warm hug. With this social media post, the actress has put a full stop to all the speculation. The confirmation comes days after the rapper dropped a string of pictures with a mystery woman.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s wedding rumours