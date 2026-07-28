/Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shares a cryptic post amid split rumours: 'Felt overwhelmed by the power my husband had'

Badshah's marriage to Isha Rikhi has once again come into the spotlight after the actress shared an emotional post on social media. While she did not share many details about the struggles the couple has been facing recently, her words were enough to reignite discussions among fans about the duo's relationship.

What did Isha Rikhi say?

The Punjabi actress took to her social media to open up about her emotional struggles. "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival," she wrote.

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"Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

The latest post comes days after Isha shared an emotional montage featuring moments with Badshah, including glimpses from their intimate wedding ceremony.

She had captioned the post, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope."

Neither Badshah nor Isha has publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi marriage

Badshah and Isha chose to keep their relationship away from the public eye. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year. News of their marriage surfaced after wedding photos and videos were shared by Isha's mother on social media.

Later, the actor confirmed the marriage during an Instagram AMA session.