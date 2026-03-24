/Badshah’s alleged wedding photos with Isha Rikhi go viral; all about ex-wife Jasmine Masih

Published: Mar 24, 2026, 18:37 IST | Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 18:37 IST
Badshah is currently making headlines for his alleged wedding to Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi. Though not confirmed, photos from their private ceremony have taken over the internet. Read on to know more.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Badshah’s alleged wedding photos go viral
Amid the ongoing controversy over Badshah's Haryanvi track Tateeree, new photos have surfaced online showcasing the wedding of the rapper with Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi. As per reports, the images have been shared by Rikhi's mother, Poonam Rikhi, in which the duo can be seen taking part in traditional rituals.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Badshah tied the knot to Isha Rikhi?
However, Badshah and Isha Rikhi have not confirmed the news yet. The visuals of pheras, varmala, and post-wedding moments have sparked a buzz on social media, and now netizens are waiting for Badshah to respond to the speculations. If the rumours are true, this is the second marriage of the rapper.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Who is Isha Rikhi?
Isha Rikhi is an actress and model who mostly works in the Punjabi music and film industry. She reportedly made her acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013). She began her career with modeling and has appeared in Punjabi films like Happy Go Lucky, Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt!!, and Ardaas. The actress is also said to have worked in the Bollywood film Nawabzaade (2018), alongside Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak. Rikhi is also a familiar face in Punjabi music videos.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s relationship
According to reports, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, began dating the actress nearly four years ago. Despite the rumours, the two have kept a low profile and never addressed the speculations. According to reports, Rikhi is currently 32 years old, and Badshah is 40 years old.
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(Photograph: X)
About Badshah's first wife
Previously, he was married to Jasmine Masih, who mostly stayed away from the limelight. As per reports, the duo got married in 2012 and kept a private life. After eight years of their marriage, Badshah and Masih parted their ways, and the divorce was finalised around 2020.
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(Photograph: X)
When Badshah opened up about his divorce
According to reports, after the separation, Masih moved abroad (UK or Canada), and the former couple shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017. She lives with her mother. Earlier, during his appearance on Prakhar ke Pravachan, the rapper opened up about his divorce. "I know for a fact that we both tried everything. We tried our best. We both tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often… as she lives in London," he said.