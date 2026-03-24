/Badshah’s alleged wedding photos with Isha Rikhi go viral; all about ex-wife Jasmine Masih

According to reports, after the separation, Masih moved abroad (UK or Canada), and the former couple shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017. She lives with her mother. Earlier, during his appearance on Prakhar ke Pravachan, the rapper opened up about his divorce. "I know for a fact that we both tried everything. We tried our best. We both tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often… as she lives in London," he said.

